You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry
You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry

Details

In Lewis Gilbert’s James Bond classic You Only Live Twice, Agent 007 (Sean Connery) and a Japanese secret service ninja force led by “Tiger” Tanaka (Tetsurô Tanba) must find and stop the true culprit of a series of space hijackings before nuclear war is provoked between the U.S. and Japan.

This release includes the complete remastered soundtrack to the 1967 film, along with the title track performed by singer Nancy Sinatra.

Special Features

  • This release includes 7 previously unreleased bonus tracks

Playlists

  • You Only Live Twice - Main Title
    Capsule in Space
    Fight At Kobe Dock - Helga
    Tanaka's World
    A Drop in the Ocean
    The Death of Aki
    Mountains and Sunsets
    The Wedding
    James Bond - Astronaut
    Countdown for Blofeld
    Bond Averts World War Three
    You Only Live Twice - End Title
    James Bond in Japan
    Aki, Tiger and Osato
    Little Nellie
    Soviet Capsule
    Spectre And Village
    James Bond - Ninja
    Twice Is the Only Way to Live

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 117

Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Mie Hama | Sean Connery | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin
Directors: Lewis Gilbert
Composers: John Barry
Contributors: John Barry | Leslie Bricusse | Nancy Sinatra
Project Name: You Only Live Twice

