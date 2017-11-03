You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry

View larger $12.99 $10.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: June 13, 1967

Item Release Date: February 25, 2003

Rating: PG

Details

In Lewis Gilbert’s James Bond classic You Only Live Twice, Agent 007 (Sean Connery) and a Japanese secret service ninja force led by “Tiger” Tanaka (Tetsurô Tanba) must find and stop the true culprit of a series of space hijackings before nuclear war is provoked between the U.S. and Japan.

This release includes the complete remastered soundtrack to the 1967 film, along with the title track performed by singer Nancy Sinatra.

Special Features

This release includes 7 previously unreleased bonus tracks

Playlists

You Only Live Twice - Main Title

Capsule in Space

Fight At Kobe Dock - Helga

Tanaka's World

A Drop in the Ocean

The Death of Aki

Mountains and Sunsets

The Wedding

James Bond - Astronaut

Countdown for Blofeld

Bond Averts World War Three

You Only Live Twice - End Title

James Bond in Japan

Aki, Tiger and Osato

Little Nellie

Soviet Capsule

Spectre And Village

James Bond - Ninja

Twice Is the Only Way to Live

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 117

Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Mie Hama | Sean Connery | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin

Directors: Lewis Gilbert

Composers: John Barry

Contributors: John Barry | Leslie Bricusse | Nancy Sinatra

Project Name: You Only Live Twice

