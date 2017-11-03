You Only Live Twice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry

$12.99
Details
In Lewis Gilbert’s James Bond classic You Only Live Twice, Agent 007 (Sean Connery) and a Japanese secret service ninja force led by “Tiger” Tanaka (Tetsurô Tanba) must find and stop the true culprit of a series of space hijackings before nuclear war is provoked between the U.S. and Japan.
This release includes the complete remastered soundtrack to the 1967 film, along with the title track performed by singer Nancy Sinatra.
Special Features
- This release includes 7 previously unreleased bonus tracks
Playlists
- You Only Live Twice - Main Title
Capsule in Space
Fight At Kobe Dock - Helga
Tanaka's World
A Drop in the Ocean
The Death of Aki
Mountains and Sunsets
The Wedding
James Bond - Astronaut
Countdown for Blofeld
Bond Averts World War Three
You Only Live Twice - End Title
James Bond in Japan
Aki, Tiger and Osato
Little Nellie
Soviet Capsule
Spectre And Village
James Bond - Ninja
Twice Is the Only Way to Live
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 117
Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Mie Hama | Sean Connery | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin
Directors: Lewis Gilbert
Composers: John Barry
Contributors: John Barry | Leslie Bricusse | Nancy Sinatra
Project Name: You Only Live Twice
