Choice Cuts from Philosophy of a Knife Soundtrack Album 2LP + CD Deluxe Limited Edition

$47.00
$42.97
Part No: SPK005
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD | Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Drama | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Spikerot Records
Original U.S. Release: July 8, 2008
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The graphic docu-drama Philosophy of a Knife details the history of Unit 731, where thousands of innocent Chinese prisoners of war were fatally experimented on. Finally available on vinyl the soundtrack to one of the most extreme and shocking movies of all time, Philosophy of a Knife.
Special Features
- The most wicked industrial music meets flickering piano ballads and beautifully distressing soundscapes
- Pressed on"Risin Sun Flag" (Solid White Colored Vinyl)
- Limited to 400 copies
- Housed in a gatefold jacket
- First time ever on vinyl with unreleased tracks, pressed on 2xLP plus a bonus CD
- Includes in-depth liner notes by director/composer Andrey Iskanov and composer Alexander Shevchenko
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Tetsuro Sakagami | Tomoya Okamoto | Yukari Fujimoto
Directors: Andrey Iskanov
Project Name: Philosophy of a Knife
Composers: Alexander Shevchenko
Related Items
Categories
CD | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Spikerot Records | Thrillers | Vinyl