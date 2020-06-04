Choice Cuts from Philosophy of a Knife Soundtrack Album 2LP + CD Deluxe Limited Edition

View larger $47.00 $42.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200604-80812-1

Part No: SPK005

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD | Vinyl

Genres: Crime | Drama | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Spikerot Records

Original U.S. Release: July 8, 2008

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The graphic docu-drama Philosophy of a Knife details the history of Unit 731, where thousands of innocent Chinese prisoners of war were fatally experimented on. Finally available on vinyl the soundtrack to one of the most extreme and shocking movies of all time, Philosophy of a Knife.

Special Features

The most wicked industrial music meets flickering piano ballads and beautifully distressing soundscapes

Pressed on"Risin Sun Flag" (Solid White Colored Vinyl)

Limited to 400 copies

Housed in a gatefold jacket

First time ever on vinyl with unreleased tracks, pressed on 2xLP plus a bonus CD

Includes in-depth liner notes by director/composer Andrey Iskanov and composer Alexander Shevchenko

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Tetsuro Sakagami | Tomoya Okamoto | Yukari Fujimoto

Directors: Andrey Iskanov

Project Name: Philosophy of a Knife

Composers: Alexander Shevchenko

Related Items

Categories

CD | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Spikerot Records | Thrillers | Vinyl