Diamonds Are Forever Original Soundtrack Album Remastered Music by John Barry

Details

Shirley Bassey sings the title track for the 1971 soundtrack to Diamonds Are Forever, remastered and including an unreleased score broken up into nine new tracks.

In Guy Hamilton’s classic film, a diamond smuggling investigation leads James Bond (a returning Sean Connery) to Las Vegas, where he uncovers an evil plot involving a rich business tycoon (Jimmy Dean) and Bond’s old nemesis Blofeld (Charles Gray).

Special Features

The soundtrack has been Digitally Remastered for this 2003 release

This release includes 9 previously unreleased music tracks

Playlists

Don Black | Shirley Bassey Diamonds Are Forever (Main Title) by:



Moon Buggy Ride

Circus Circus

Death At The Whyte House

Diamonds Are Forever (Source Instrumental)

Diamonds Are Forever (Bond And Tiffany)

Bond Smells a Rat

Tiffany Case

007 And Counting

Q's Trick

Previously Unreleased Tracks



Mr. Wint And Mr. Kidd/Bond To Holland

Peter Franks

Airport Source/On The Road

Slumber, Inc.

The Whyte House

Plenty, Then Tiffany

Following The Diamonds

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 120

Cast: Bernard Lee | Bruce Cabot | Bruce Glover | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Jill St. John | Lana Wood | Lois Maxwell | Norman Burton | Putter Smith | Sean Connery

Directors: Guy Hamilton

Composers: John Barry

Contributors: Don Black | John Barry | Shirley Bassey

Related Items

Categories

