Star Trek: Discovery Original Series Soundtrack Music by Jeff Russo

Studio: Lakeshore Records
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2017
Item Release Date: February 2, 2018
Rating: TV-14
Featured is the music by Jeff Russo for the latest television incarnation of the long-running sci-fi franchise created by Gene Roddenberry.
- Main Title (Aired Version) (1:33)
We Come in Peace (1:22)
First Officer's Log (1:09)
I'll Go (7:59)
The Day is Saved (3:10)
Torchbearer (1:56)
Ptsd (2:36)
Persistence (1:04)
Stranded (4:12)
What Did You Mean by That? (1:05)
I Can't Dance (1:53)
Captain Mudd (2:46)
Stella (2:05)
Facing Off (4:50)
Undetermined (1:51)
Watch the Stars Fall (1:59)
Weakened Shields (4:21)
What's Happening? (1:00)
Personal Log (1:38)
The Charge of Mutiny (2:08)
Main Title (Extended) (2:10)
Cast: Anthony Rapp | Doug Jones | Mary Wiseman | Michelle Yeoh | Oyin Oladejo | Shazad Latif | Sonequa Martin-Green
Project Name: Star Trek: Discovery
Composers: Jeff Russo
