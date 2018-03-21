Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Trek: Discovery Original Series Soundtrack Music by Jeff Russo

Star Trek: Discovery Original Series Soundtrack Music by Jeff Russo
View larger

$14.98

$13.90


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180321-71123-1
UPC: 780163513622
Part No: LKS35136
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Doug Jones | Gene Roddenberry | Michelle Yeoh | Sonequa Martin-Green | Star Trek  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Lakeshore Records
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2017
Item Release Date: February 2, 2018
Rating: TV-14
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the music by Jeff Russo for the latest television incarnation of the long-running sci-fi franchise created by Gene Roddenberry.

Playlists

  • Main Title (Aired Version) (1:33)
    We Come in Peace (1:22)
    First Officer's Log (1:09)
    I'll Go (7:59)
    The Day is Saved (3:10)
    Torchbearer (1:56)
    Ptsd (2:36)
    Persistence (1:04)
    Stranded (4:12)
    What Did You Mean by That? (1:05)
    I Can't Dance (1:53)
    Captain Mudd (2:46)
    Stella (2:05)
    Facing Off (4:50)
    Undetermined (1:51)
    Watch the Stars Fall (1:59)
    Weakened Shields (4:21)
    What's Happening? (1:00)
    Personal Log (1:38)
    The Charge of Mutiny (2:08)
    Main Title (Extended) (2:10)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Rapp | Doug Jones | Mary Wiseman | Michelle Yeoh | Oyin Oladejo | Shazad Latif | Sonequa Martin-Green
Project Name: Star Trek: Discovery
Composers: Jeff Russo

Related Items

Robocop 2 LP Set-Silver Colored Vinyl, Includes Download Card
Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction: Music From The Motion Picture
Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits Compilation Album
100 Rifles
The Comic Strip Presents: The Complete Collection 9-Disc DVD Box Set
Ominous Alien With Eggs Youth and Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Big Boss Flying Kick Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Escrima Kali Stick Battle Apparel
Jackie Chan’s Project A (2000 DVD Edition)
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Short Sleeve Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Lakeshore Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Television

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *