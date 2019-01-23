Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Legend of Zelda – Blood Moon 24 X 36 inch Game Poster

The Legend of Zelda – Blood Moon 24 X 36 inch Game Poster
View larger

$17.99

$11.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 190123-77065-1
UPC: 750835412805
Part No: P1280
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Nintendo
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This beautiful The Legend of Zelda gaming poster features a red-toned collage of the title character behind a glowing moon. Since the original The Legend of Zelda was released in 1986, the series has released 19 entries on all of Nintendo’s major game consoles, as well as a number of spin-offs.

The Legend of Zelda was created by game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Subject: The Legend of Zelda
Creators: Shigeru Miyamoto | Takashi Tezuka

Related Items

George A. Romero’s The Crazies Special Edition Blu-ray
Cult Cinema: An Arrow Video Limited Edition Companion Hardcover Book
Mission: Impossible 5 Movie Blu-ray Collection
The Patriot Special Edition DVD (2000)
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster
Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 x 34 Inch Large Format Poster
Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan Pocket Photo Book by K. Hino (1981)
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Drew Struzan Painted Collage 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime
Marvel’s The Avengers Mosaic Simplistic Collage 22 x 34 inch Comics Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Nintendo | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *