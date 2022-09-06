Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 Barry Kitson DC Comics 6114

Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 DC Comics. The Battle for Metropolis: Part 4 of 4. The Guardian Project. Target: Cadmus – Written by Karl Kesel & Barry Kitson. Art and Cover by Barry Kitson & Ray McCarthy. Continued from Superman (1987 2nd Series) #90. The Man of Steel makes some headway in the war of the clones, while readers discover just how desperate Luthor has become. Will all of Metropolis pay the price? (Note: Leads into ‘The Fall of Metropolis’ storyline.) Ray McCarthy Inks, Glenn Whitmore Colors, Albert De Guzman Letters.