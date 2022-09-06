Share Page Support Us
Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 Barry Kitson DC Comics 6114

Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 Barry Kitson DC Comics 6114
View larger
$5.59
$4.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 DC Comics. The Battle for Metropolis: Part 4 of 4. The Guardian Project. Target: Cadmus – Written by Karl Kesel & Barry Kitson. Art and Cover by Barry Kitson & Ray McCarthy. Continued from Superman (1987 2nd Series) #90. The Man of Steel makes some headway in the war of the clones, while readers discover just how desperate Luthor has become. Will all of Metropolis pay the price? (Note: Leads into ‘The Fall of Metropolis’ storyline.) Ray McCarthy Inks, Glenn Whitmore Colors, Albert De Guzman Letters.

