Set of 2 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley [L75]

View larger
$21.89
$19.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 2 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

