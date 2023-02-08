Set of 2 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley [L75]

- Cast: Bill Edwards | Bill Kennedy | Bud Osborne | Douglas Wood | George Slocum | John Laurenz | Maria Hart | Spade Cooley
- Directors: Richard Talmadge
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Western
- Studios: Eagle-Lion Classics | Jack Schwarz Productions
- Original Release Date: November 2, 1950
- Rating: passed
Set of 2 Border Outlaws (1950) Classic Western Movie Press Publicity Photos, Spade Cooley.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals