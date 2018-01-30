The Danny Elfman Limited Edition Batman Collection 4-Disc Set

View larger $72.95 $65.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

In honor of Batman’s 75th Anniversary, La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and WEA proudly present THE DANNY ELFMAN BATMAN COLLECTION: BATMAN / BATMAN RETURNS: LIMITED EDITION (4-CD SET). Batman swoops back into La-La Land with this thrilling re-issue of our previously out-of-print deluxe editions of Danny Elfman’s classic, original scores to the Tim Burton-directed BATMAN (1989) and BATMAN RETURNS (1992), presented together for the first time! While the programs presented on these discs are the same as found on our acclaimed initial releases, BATMAN (1989) has been newly remastered by James Nelson from recently unearthed score elements, resulting in better sound quality. (BATMAN RETURNS is the same master as our previous release.) Produced by Neil S. Bulk, Dan Goldwasser and MV Gerhard, this special release of 3000 units features gorgeous, completely re-designed packaging by Jim Titus. The 48-page booklet carries over the liner notes from our previous editions. The populace of Gotham would agree – this is one knockout presentation of two iconic scores from a legendary Dynamic Duo in its own right… Tim Burton and Danny Elfman!

Limited Edition of 3000 units

Number of Discs: 4

Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Jack Nicholson | Jack Palance | Jerry Hall | Kim Basinger | Michael Gough | Michael Keaton | Pat Hingle | Robert Wuhl

Directors: Tim Burton

Project Name: Batman (1989)

Composers: Danny Elfman

Characters: Batman

