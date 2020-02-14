Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Wired Magazine, George Lucas Unmasked (May 2005) 12131

Wired Magazine, George Lucas Unmasked (May 2005) 12131
View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 200214-80463-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: George Lucas | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Adventure | Biography | Drama | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: May 1, 2005
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Wired Magazine, George Lucas Unmasked (May 2005).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Wired Magazine
Subject: George Lucas | Star Wars

Related Items

Under the Bridge: The East 238th Street Graffiti Hall of Fame Hardcover Edition (2014)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Cars Kylo Ren and Snoke 2-Pack Set
Limited Edition Collector’s M&M Firetruck Candy Dispenser (2008)
The Movie Greats (1982) [193147]
Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal (2005)
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster
The Legend of Bruce Lee Volume 2 – Asian biopic on the iconic martial arts master and actor
Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Bobble Heads Set of 2 (2014) [1127]
O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack
NEW SEALED The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Special Extended DVD Edition (2003)

Categories

Adventure | Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *