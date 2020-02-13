Share Page Support Us
The Sound of Music Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl (1965) [LSOD-2005]

View larger

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200213-80457-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Family | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: RCA Victor
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Sound of Music Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl (1965).

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Project Name: The Sound of Music
Contributors: Christopher Plummer | Irwin Kostal | Julie Andrews

