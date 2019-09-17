Share Page Support Us
Fur Babies World: Dream Tree Toy Playset

$26.99

$18.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 190917-78905-1
UPC: 630996936160
Weight: 5.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy
Details

Fur Babies World: Dream Tree Toy Set includes Flower Basket List, Hanging Swing Seat, Glowing Sparkly Flower Crown, and Niki Fur Baby and Sleepy Pod.

The item is new still packaged in the original box. The box has some bends, creases and signs of wear. The image of the item without the box is a stock photo for reference only. All other images are of the actual item you will receive.

Take a trip to Fur Baby World – a magical place where dreams are made! The Dream Tree is the perfect place to keep your Fur Baby collection – there is space to hang up to five Pods as your collection grows. This playset has plenty of space for your Fur Babies to sit plus an adorable swing seat where they can have fun with their friends. There’s also a cute basket lift with turning handles – watch while the adventures unfold! The Dream Tree comes with exclusive Fur Baby Niki and her very own Sleepy Pod! There’s even a light up flower crown so as night-time comes, the fun never ends!

Special Features

  • Comes with exclusive Fur Baby Niki and her own sleepy pod!
  • Tree holds up to five sleepy pods
  • Light up flower so so as night-time comes, the fun never ends!
  • Space for all of your bush babies to sit or swing in their pods

