Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)

Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)
View larger
Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)
Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)
Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)
Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)
Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)
Sundance Paperback 1st Edition by Richard Telfair (1960)

$11.99

$5.99


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180318-71010-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Paul Newman  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Crime | Western
Studio: Fawcett Publishing | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: October 24, 1969
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a First Printing, May 1960 edition of the Richard Telfair western novel Sundance. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Cloris Leachman | Donnelly Rhodes | George Furth | Henry Jones | Jeff Corey | Katharine Ross | Paul Newman | Robert Redford | Strother Martin
Directors: Richard Telfair
Project Name: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid | Sundance
Authors: Richard Telfair

Related Items

M.C. Escher’s The Atrium 22 X 32 inch Art Poster
The Pink Panther: Music from the Film Score Composed and Conducted by Henry Mancini
Dirty Harry: The Original Score by Lalo Schifrin
Deadpool Original Soundtrack Album 2-LP, 180 gram Red/Black Starburst Vinyl
Bif Bang Pow Convention Exclusive 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Cylon Commander Bobble Head
Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope Drew Struzan Painted 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Darth Vader Propaganda-Style 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Droids Group Shot 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Yahtzee: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition with Groot Vinyl Figure
Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 x 34 Inch Large Format Poster

Categories

Adventure | Crime | Fawcett Publishing | Featured | Softcover Books | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *