McCabe & Mrs. Miller Criterion Collection Special Edition

This unorthodox dream western by Robert Altman may be the most radically beautiful film to come out of the New American Cinema. It stars Warren Beatty and Julie Christie as two newcomers to the raw Pacific Northwest mining town of Presbyterian Church, who join forces to provide the miners with a superior kind of whorehouse experience. The appearance of representatives of a powerful mining company with interests of its own, however, threatens to be the undoing of their plans. With its fascinating flawed characters, evocative cinematography by the great Vilmos Zsigmond, innovative overlapping dialogue, and haunting use of Leonard Cohen songs, McCabe & Mrs. Miller brilliantly deglamorized and revitalized the most American of genres.

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary from 2002 featuring director Robert Altman and producer David Foster

New making-of documentary, featuring members of the cast and crew

New conversation about the film and Altman’s career between film historians Cari Beauchamp and Rick Jewell

Featurette from the film’s 1970 production

Art Directors Guild Film Society Q&A from 1999 with production designer Leon Ericksen

Excerpts from archival interviews with cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond

Gallery of stills from the set by photographer Steve Schapiro

Excerpts from two 1971 episodes of The Dick Cavett Show featuring Altman and film critic Pauline Kael

Trailer

An essay by novelist and critic Nathaniel Rich

New cover by Jon Contino

Runtime: 121 minutes

Region: A/1

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Audio: Monaural

Cast: Antony Holland | Bert Remsen | Corey Fischer | Hugh Millais | Jace Vander Veen | John Schuck | Julie Christie | Keith Carradine | Manfred Schulz | Michael Murphy | Rene Auberjonois | Shelley Duvall | Warren Beatty | William Devane

Directors: Robert Altman

