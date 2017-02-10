Twitter
Hopscotch Criterion Collection
Condition: New

Details

Miles Kendig knows too much. One of the CIA’s top international operatives, he suddenly finds himself relegated to a desk job in an agency power play. Unwilling to go quietly, Kendig, with the aid of a chic Viennese widow, puts himself back in the game by writing a memoir exposing the innermost secrets of every major intelligence agency in the world. The CIA wants Kendig dead, but he refuses to cooperate—he’s having too much fun. Based on Brian Garfield’s best-selling novel, and starring the inimitable comic team of Walter Matthau and Glenda Jackson, Ronald Neame’s Hopscotch is a smart and stylish tale of international intrigue and a cat-and-mouse comedy.

Special Features

  • New high-definition digital transfer, enhanced for widescreen televisions
  • Video introduction featuring interviews with director Ronald Neame and novelist and screenwriter Brian Garfield
  • Original theatrical trailer and teaser
  • The original television audio track, remixed for family viewing, presented as an alternate audio track
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hearing impaired
  • Optimal image quality: RSDL dual-layer edition
  • New cover art by Christine Ditrio

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 105 minutes
  • Monaural
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: David Matthau | George Baker | Glenda Jackson | Herbert Lom | Ivor Roberts | Lucy Saroyan | Ned Beatty | Sam Waterston | Severn Darden | Walter Matthau
Directors: Ronald Neame

