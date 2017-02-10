$29.95
$14.99
UPC: 738329142827
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Film Noir | Mystery | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: April 26, 1996
Item Release Date: October 7, 2014
Rating: R
Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith, Chazz Palminteri, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Treat Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Andrew McCarthy and John Malkovich star in Mulholland Falls, a brilliant, high-powered crime thriller electrified by hard-hitting action, forbidden passion and shocking intrigue. In 1950s Los Angeles, Max Hoover (Nolte) leads an elite squad of four detectives who play by their own rules, dealing with criminals the only way they know how – with deadly force. But when they investigate the murder of a beautiful young woman, the detectives find themselves embroiled in a brutal war against murder, corruption and high-level conspiracy, as they face a terrifying secret that the US government is determined to keep hidden at any price. Top-notch direction by Lee Tamahori, the director of Once Were Warriors and Die Another Day.
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 107 minutes
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
- Subtitles: English
- Language: English
- Region: A
Cast: Andrew McCarthy | Chazz Palminteri | Chris Penn | Daniel Baldwin | Ed Lauter | Jennifer Connelly | John Malkovich | Kyle Chandler | Larry Garrison | Melanie Griffith | Michael Madsen | Nick Nolte | Treat Williams
Directors: Lee Tamahori
