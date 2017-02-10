Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Mulholland Falls

Mulholland Falls
View larger
Mulholland Falls

$29.95

$14.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170211-63006-1
UPC: 738329142827
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Film Noir | Mystery | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: April 26, 1996
Item Release Date: October 7, 2014
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith, Chazz Palminteri, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Treat Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Andrew McCarthy and John Malkovich star in Mulholland Falls, a brilliant, high-powered crime thriller electrified by hard-hitting action, forbidden passion and shocking intrigue. In 1950s Los Angeles, Max Hoover (Nolte) leads an elite squad of four detectives who play by their own rules, dealing with criminals the only way they know how – with deadly force. But when they investigate the murder of a beautiful young woman, the detectives find themselves embroiled in a brutal war against murder, corruption and high-level conspiracy, as they face a terrifying secret that the US government is determined to keep hidden at any price. Top-notch direction by Lee Tamahori, the director of Once Were Warriors and Die Another Day.

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Runtime: 107 minutes
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English
  • Region: A

Cast: Andrew McCarthy | Chazz Palminteri | Chris Penn | Daniel Baldwin | Ed Lauter | Jennifer Connelly | John Malkovich | Kyle Chandler | Larry Garrison | Melanie Griffith | Michael Madsen | Nick Nolte | Treat Williams
Directors: Lee Tamahori

Related Items

Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Youth and Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Inner Fury Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Bruce Lee Escrima Kali Stick Battle Apparel
The Naked Face
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights at Sunset Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Bruce Lee Color Block Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirt Styles
Bruce Lee Staff Strike Front and Back Printed Apparel
Across 110th Street
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Long Sleeve & Tank Top Shirt Styles
Bruce Lee Dragon with Chinese Characters Childrens Apparel

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Film Noir | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Mystery | Thriller | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *