View larger $29.95 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170211-63006-1

UPC: 738329142827

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Film Noir | Mystery | Thriller

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: April 26, 1996

Item Release Date: October 7, 2014

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith, Chazz Palminteri, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Treat Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Andrew McCarthy and John Malkovich star in Mulholland Falls, a brilliant, high-powered crime thriller electrified by hard-hitting action, forbidden passion and shocking intrigue. In 1950s Los Angeles, Max Hoover (Nolte) leads an elite squad of four detectives who play by their own rules, dealing with criminals the only way they know how – with deadly force. But when they investigate the murder of a beautiful young woman, the detectives find themselves embroiled in a brutal war against murder, corruption and high-level conspiracy, as they face a terrifying secret that the US government is determined to keep hidden at any price. Top-notch direction by Lee Tamahori, the director of Once Were Warriors and Die Another Day.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 107 minutes

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Subtitles: English

Language: English

Region: A

Cast: Andrew McCarthy | Chazz Palminteri | Chris Penn | Daniel Baldwin | Ed Lauter | Jennifer Connelly | John Malkovich | Kyle Chandler | Larry Garrison | Melanie Griffith | Michael Madsen | Nick Nolte | Treat Williams

Directors: Lee Tamahori

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Film Noir | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Mystery | Thriller | Throwback Space