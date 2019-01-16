Share Page Support Us
Proud Mary Blu-ray + Digital Edition

Proud Mary Blu-ray + Digital Edition
$25.99

$16.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190116-77030-1
UPC: 043396509283
Part No: 50928
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: January 12, 2018
Item Release Date: April 10, 2018
Rating: R
Details

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Special Features

  • Mary's World Featurette
  • The Beginning of the End Featurette
  • If Looks Could Kill Featurette
  • Digital Version of the Movie Included

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1
  • Runtime: 89
  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD MA
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Billy Brown | Jahi Di’Allo Winston | Taraji P. Henson
Directors: Babak Najafi
Project Name: Proud Mary

