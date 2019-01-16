8 Million Ways to Die Blu-ray Edition

$29.95
$21.97
UPC: 738329212162
Part No: K21216
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jeff Bridges items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: April 25, 1986
Item Release Date: June 20, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Jeff Bridges (Blown Away), Rosanna Arquette (Desperately Seeking Susan) and Andy Garcia (Things to Do in Denver When You re Dead) send sparks flying in this electrifying journey into the world of high-priced call girls and million-dollar drug deals. Matt Scudder (Bridges) is an ex-cop with a drinking problem who free-lances on jobs other ex-cops won t touch. When he accepts a fat fee to help a hooker get free of her pimp, Scudder lands in the middle of a savage drug and prostitution ring and given his past failures, there s no guarantee he ll get out alive. 8 Million Ways to Die is a powerful story of personal crisis and riveting police thrillers that will hold you spellbound and leave you breathless. This was the final film credit for the great Hal Ashby (Coming Home, Shampoo) screenplay by Oliver Stone (Scarface) and R. Lance Hill (Road House) under pseudonym David Lee Henry and based on the book by Lawrence Block (A Walk Among the Tombstones). Co-starring Alexandra Paul (Christine) and Randy Brooks (Reservoir Dogs).
Special Features
- Interview with Star Andy Garcia
- Interview with Star Rosanna Arquette
- Interview with Star Alexandra Paul
- Interview with Writer Lawrence Block
- Audio commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson
- Trailers
Specifications
- Runtime: 115
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
Cast: Alexandra Paul | Andy Garcia | James Avery | Jeff Bridges | Randy Brooks | Rosanna Arquette
Directors: Hal Ashby
Project Name: 8 Million Ways to Die
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thrillers