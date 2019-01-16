8 Million Ways to Die Blu-ray Edition

View larger $29.95 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 190116-77028-1

UPC: 738329212162

Part No: K21216

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Jeff Bridges items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: April 25, 1986

Item Release Date: June 20, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jeff Bridges (Blown Away), Rosanna Arquette (Desperately Seeking Susan) and Andy Garcia (Things to Do in Denver When You re Dead) send sparks flying in this electrifying journey into the world of high-priced call girls and million-dollar drug deals. Matt Scudder (Bridges) is an ex-cop with a drinking problem who free-lances on jobs other ex-cops won t touch. When he accepts a fat fee to help a hooker get free of her pimp, Scudder lands in the middle of a savage drug and prostitution ring and given his past failures, there s no guarantee he ll get out alive. 8 Million Ways to Die is a powerful story of personal crisis and riveting police thrillers that will hold you spellbound and leave you breathless. This was the final film credit for the great Hal Ashby (Coming Home, Shampoo) screenplay by Oliver Stone (Scarface) and R. Lance Hill (Road House) under pseudonym David Lee Henry and based on the book by Lawrence Block (A Walk Among the Tombstones). Co-starring Alexandra Paul (Christine) and Randy Brooks (Reservoir Dogs).

Special Features

Interview with Star Andy Garcia

Interview with Star Rosanna Arquette

Interview with Star Alexandra Paul

Interview with Writer Lawrence Block

Audio commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson

Trailers

Specifications

Runtime: 115

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Cast: Alexandra Paul | Andy Garcia | James Avery | Jeff Bridges | Randy Brooks | Rosanna Arquette

Directors: Hal Ashby

Project Name: 8 Million Ways to Die

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thrillers