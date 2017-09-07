The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group

$11.95
The John Schlesinger film The Falcon and the Snowman tells the true story of a disillusioned military contractor and his drug dealing childhood friend, who became walk-in spies for the Soviet Union.
- Psalm 121 / Flight Of The Falcon by: Pat Metheny Group
4:09
- Daulton Lee by: Pat Metheny Group
5:59
- Chris by: Pat Metheny Group
3:21
- The Falcon by: Pat Metheny Group
5:02
- This Is Not America by: David Bowie | Pat Metheny Group
3:56
- Extent Of The Lie by: Pat Metheny Group
4:18
- Level Of Deception by: Pat Metheny Group
5:49
- Capture by: Pat Metheny Group
4:03
- Epilogue (Psalm 121) by: Pat Metheny Group
2:16
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Annie Kozuch | Art Camacho | Joyce Van Patten | Karen West | Pat Hingle | Richard Dysart | Rob Newell | Rob Reed | Sean Penn | Timothy Hutton
Directors: John Schlesinger
