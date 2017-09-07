Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group

The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group
View larger
The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group
The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group

$11.95

$7.99


1 in stock


CDSKU: 170902-67318-1
UPC: 077774841122
Part No: CDP748411-2
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Capitol Records
Original U.S. Release: January 25, 1985
Item Release Date: October 20, 1998
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The John Schlesinger film The Falcon and the Snowman tells the true story of a disillusioned military contractor and his drug dealing childhood friend, who became walk-in spies for the Soviet Union.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Annie Kozuch | Art Camacho | Joyce Van Patten | Karen West | Pat Hingle | Richard Dysart | Rob Newell | Rob Reed | Sean Penn | Timothy Hutton
Directors: John Schlesinger

Related Items

Conspiracy Theory
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)
Alien Prey Stretched Canvas Print
Fear the Walking Dead The Complete First Season Special Edition Blu-ray with Lenticular Cover Art
Don’t Go In The Woods
DC Direct 10th Anniversary San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2008 Exclusive Batman Action Figure
Aliens Powerloader Apparel
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
Dave Friedman: My Life in the Movies Limited Signed Slipcase Edition
Werner Herzog’s Cobra Verde Original Soundtrack by Popol Vuh Including Unreleased Bonus Tracks

Categories

Biography | Capitol Records | CD | Crime | Drama | Featured | Music | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *