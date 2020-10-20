Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C31]

$39.99
$32.97
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Benicio Del Toro | Bruce Willis | Frank Miller items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: April 1, 2005
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.
This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 12x18 in
- Material: Printed Canvas
Cast: Alexis Bledel | Benicio Del Toro | Brittany Murphy | Bruce Willis | Cara D. Briggs | Christina Frankenfield | Clive Owen | Devon Aoki | Elijah Wood | Jaime King | Jason Douglas | Jeffrey J. Dashnaw | Jessica Alba | Josh Hartnett | Jude Ciccolella | Michael Clarke Duncan | Michael Madsen | Mickey Rourke | Nick Stahl | Powers Boothe | Quentin Tarantino | Rick Gomez | Rosario Dawson | Rutger Hauer | Tommy Flanagan
Directors: Frank Miller | Quentin Tarantino | Robert Rodriguez
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Movies, TV & Gaming | Stretched Canvas | Thrillers | Trev