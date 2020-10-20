Share Page Support Us
Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C31]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82402-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: April 1, 2005
Rating: R
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Details

Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in
  • Material: Printed Canvas

Cast: Alexis Bledel | Benicio Del Toro | Brittany Murphy | Bruce Willis | Cara D. Briggs | Christina Frankenfield | Clive Owen | Devon Aoki | Elijah Wood | Jaime King | Jason Douglas | Jeffrey J. Dashnaw | Jessica Alba | Josh Hartnett | Jude Ciccolella | Michael Clarke Duncan | Michael Madsen | Mickey Rourke | Nick Stahl | Powers Boothe | Quentin Tarantino | Rick Gomez | Rosario Dawson | Rutger Hauer | Tommy Flanagan
Directors: Frank Miller | Quentin Tarantino | Robert Rodriguez

