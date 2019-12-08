Share Page Support Us
RARE One-Armed Boxer Original 13×27 inch Italian Insert Movie Poster (1972) Con una mano ti rompo con due piedi ti spezzo

View larger

$240.00

$200.00


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191208-79866-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

One-Armed Boxer Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1972) Con una mano ti rompo con due piedi ti spezzo.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 13 x 27.5 in


Project Name: One-Armed Boxer

