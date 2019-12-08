RARE One-Armed Boxer Original 13×27 inch Italian Insert Movie Poster (1972) Con una mano ti rompo con due piedi ti spezzo

$240.00
$200.00
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Jimmy Wang Yu items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
One-Armed Boxer Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1972) Con una mano ti rompo con due piedi ti spezzo.
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 13 x 27.5 in
Project Name: One-Armed Boxer
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Thrillers