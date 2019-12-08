Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

RARE The Fast Sword (Furia Gialla, Iron Fighters) 13×27 inch Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1971) Chang Yi

RARE The Fast Sword (Furia Gialla, Iron Fighters) 13×27 inch Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1971) Chang Yi
View larger

$230.00

$200.00


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191208-79868-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

RARE The Fast Sword (Furia Gialla, Iron Fighters) Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1971) Chang Yi, Golden Harvest, Fida Cinematografica.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12.25 x 26.75 in


Project Name: The Fast Sword

Related Items

Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Blu-ray + Digital HD Extended Edition
Cobra Kai Television Series Original Score
Batman: The Dark Knight Strikes Again Special Edition (2004)
Giger Museum 24 x 36 Inch Alien Poster
Rare – Nickelodeon Spongebob Squarepants Smart Turbo Yo-Yo (2003)
Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay 13×20 inch Movie Poster (2008) [9331]
Nintendo Super Mario Brothers Crew of Characters 34 X 22 inch Game Poster
Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice – First Paperback Edition (Signet P2712, July 1965)
Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *