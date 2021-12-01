Share Page Support Us
Taxi TV Series Cast Publicity Photo [210906-0075]

Taxi TV Series Cast Publicity Photo [210906-0075]
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2
SKU: 211201-97974-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Taxi TV Series Cast Publicity Photo [210906-0075]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1
SKU: 211201-97974-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Taxi TV Series Cast Publicity Photo [210906-0075]

This rare blue screen publicity photo from the set of the television series Taxi features most of the main cast members, including Danny DeVito, Jeff Conaway, Judd Hirsch, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Randall Carver, and Andy Kaufman. Taxi ran on ABC Television from 1978 until 1983, and has enjoyed success in syndication ever since, most recently on the ME TV Network.

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
