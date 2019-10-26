Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (August 2007) Garcelle Beauvais, Chris Tucker, Jeff Greenfield, Paul Rudd [9279]

View larger

$13.99

$10.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191026-79547-1
UPC: 070992352708
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Chris Tucker  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Comedy | Exploitation | Mature | Romance | Sexploitation
Item Release Date: August 1, 2007
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (August 2007) Garcelle Beauvais, Chris Tucker, Jeff Greenfield, Paul Rudd.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Chris Tucker | Garcelle Beauvais | Jeff Greenfield | Paul Rudd

