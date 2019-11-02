I, A Woman Part II/The Daughter: I, A Woman Part III Double Feature Blu-ray

$34.95
Details
NOW the Sexual Revolution is Complete!
When the Swedish-Danish film I, a Woman was released to theaters in 1965, it shocked audiences around the world with its frank depiction of female sexuality, swiftly becoming one of the most financially successful erotic dramas of the time. Spawning countless imitations, new HD restorations of the two official sequels – I, a Woman Part II and The Daughter, I a Woman Part III – are now available in this special edition Blu-ray from Pop Cinema and Something Weird. I, a Woman Part II – Tormented by her loveless marriage to a depraved antique dealer, sensualist Siv seeks consolation in a series of sexual encounters before uncovering her husband’s dark secret.
The Daughter: I, A Woman Part II – Copenhagen’s decadent nightlife is the setting for this sumptuous tale of sexual awakening in which Siv’s daughter Birthe is torn between her feelings for an ambitious young African American doctor and his uninhibited sister. I, a Woman Part II / The Daughter I, a Woman Part II is vol. 3 in the Racy Reels from the Something Wierd Vault series. A full color liner notes booklet w/ essay and commentary by film critic Tim Lucas (Video Watchdog) provides historical and production context. Extras include I, a Woman Part II theatrical trailer, I, a Woman Part II outtake reel and Racy Reels Vol. 1 promo.
Special Features
- Theatrical Trailer I, a Woman Part II
- Outtake Reel I, a Woman Part II
- Commentary by film critic Tim Lucas (Video Watchdog)
- Newly restored / First HD release to Blu-ray from 2k scan
- Full Color Liner Notes Booklet by film critic Tim Lucas (Video Watchdog)
Cast: Gio Petré | Hjördis Petterson | Lars Lunøe
Directors: Mac Ahlberg
