The Purge Trilogy 3-Movie Collection with Slipcover

Original U.S. Release: June 7, 2013

Item Release Date: October 4, 2016

Rating: R

The Purge (2013)

If you could commit any crime without consequences, what would you do? From the producer of Paranormal Activity and Sinister, comes an inventive thriller that dares you to survive the most dangerous night in America – The Purge – when all crime is legal for 12 hours. When an intruder breaks into James Sandin’s (Ethan Hawke) gated community during the yearly lockdown, and begins a sequence of events that threatens to tear a family apart. Now, it is up to James, his wife, Mary (Lena Headey), and their kids to make it through the night without turning into the monsters from whom they hide.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The New Founders of America invite you to celebrate your annual right to Purge. The Purge: Anarchy takes it to the streets for the country’s yearly 12 hours of anarchy, when all crime is legal. This new story follows an unlikely group of five strangers over the course of the night. As they fight to survive a night fraught with impossible decisions, these strangers will find out just how far they will go to protect themselves and, ultimately, each other.

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

It has been two years since Leo Barnes (Frank Grillo) stopped himself from a regrettable act of revenge on Purge Night -­ the 12 hours of lawlessness. This year, the annual ritual comes at the eve of a heated presidential election with the nation deeply divided between those who are pro-­ and anti-­Purge. As head of security for Senator Charlie Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell), Leo’s mission is to protect her during her controversial and contested run for president. But when a betrayal forces them onto the streets of Washington, D.C. on the one night when no help is available, they must stay alive or both be sacrificed for their sins against the state.

Special Features

Disc 1 - The Purge: Surviving the Night: The Making of The Purge

Disc 2 - The Purge: Anarchy: Behind the Anarchy

Disc 3 - The Purge: Election Year: Deleted Scenes

Disc 3: Inside The Purge

Disc 3: Character Spotlight: Leo

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Language: English, Spanish, French

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1, English DVS Dolby Digital 2.0

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Adam Cantor | Adelaide Kane | Arija Bareikis | Barry Nolan | Betty Gabriel | Brittany Mirabile | Carmen Ejogo | Castulo Guerra | Chris Mulkey | Christopher James Baker | Edwin Hodge | Elizabeth Mitchell | Ethan Hawke | Ethan Phillips | Frank Grillo | J.J. Soria | Jack Conley | Jared Kemp | John Beasley | Justina Machado | Kiele Sanchez | Kyle Secor | Lakeith Stanfield | Lena Headey | Liza Colón-Zayas | Max Burkholder | Michael Kenneth Williams | Mykelti Williamson | Niko Nicotera | Noel Gugliemi | Rhys Wakefield | Roberta Valderrama | Terry Serpico | Tisha French | Tom Yi | Tony Oller | Zach Gilford | Zoë Soul

Directors: James DeMonaco

