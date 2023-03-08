- Cast: Barry Bostwick | Charles Gray | Christopher Biggins | Gaye Brown | Hilary Farr | Ishaq Bux | Jeremy Newson | Jonathan Adams | Meat Loaf | Nell Campbell | Patricia Quinn | Peter Hinwood | Pierre Bedenes | Richard O'Brien | Susan Sarandon | Tim Curry
- Directors: Jim Sharman
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Comedy | Fantasy | Horror
- Studios: Ode Sounds and Visuals
- Original Release Date: September 26, 1975
- Product Release Date: July 24, 2015
- Rating: r
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Absolute Treasures Complete Soundtrack to the Motion Picture Vinyl.
Extremely limited double red vinyl LP pressing. Absolute Treasures is the expanded reissue of the soundtrack for the 40th anniversary of the 1975 cult musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Meat Loaf. The album includes ALL songs from the film for the first time, including Planet Schmanet Janet, Once In A While, The Sword of Damocles, and Planet Hot Dog! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 British-American musical comedy horror film directed by Jim Sharman.
The screenplay was written by Sharman and Richard O’Brien based on the 1973 musical stage production, The Rocky Horror Show, music, book and lyrics by O’Brien. The production is a satirical tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the late 1930s through early 1970s.
The film stars Curry, Sarandon and Barry Bostwick along with cast members from the original Royal Court Theatre, Roxy Theatre and Belasco Theatre productions.
Playlists
Side A
Science Fiction / Double Feature
Dammit Janet
Over at the Frankenstein Place
The Time Warp
Side B
Sweet Transvestite
The Sword of Damocles
I Can Make You a Man
Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul
I Can Make You a Man (Reprise)
Side C
Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me
Once in a While
Eddie
Planet Schmanet Janet
Planet Hot Dog
Side D
Rose Tint My World / Floorshow
Fanfare /Don't Dream It
Wild and Untamed Thing
I'm Going Home
Super Heroes
Science Fiction / Double Feature (Reprise)
Specifications
- Number of Discs:2
