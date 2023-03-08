View larger $32.96

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Absolute Treasures Complete Soundtrack to the Motion Picture Vinyl.

Extremely limited double red vinyl LP pressing. Absolute Treasures is the expanded reissue of the soundtrack for the 40th anniversary of the 1975 cult musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Meat Loaf. The album includes ALL songs from the film for the first time, including Planet Schmanet Janet, Once In A While, The Sword of Damocles, and Planet Hot Dog! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 British-American musical comedy horror film directed by Jim Sharman.

The screenplay was written by Sharman and Richard O’Brien based on the 1973 musical stage production, The Rocky Horror Show, music, book and lyrics by O’Brien. The production is a satirical tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the late 1930s through early 1970s.

The film stars Curry, Sarandon and Barry Bostwick along with cast members from the original Royal Court Theatre, Roxy Theatre and Belasco Theatre productions.

Playlists

Side A

Science Fiction / Double Feature

Dammit Janet

Over at the Frankenstein Place

The Time Warp

Side B

Sweet Transvestite

The Sword of Damocles

I Can Make You a Man

Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul

I Can Make You a Man (Reprise)

Side C

Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me

Once in a While

Eddie

Planet Schmanet Janet

Planet Hot Dog

Side D

Rose Tint My World / Floorshow

Fanfare /Don't Dream It

Wild and Untamed Thing

I'm Going Home

Super Heroes

Science Fiction / Double Feature (Reprise)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

