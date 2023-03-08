Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Absolute Treasures Complete Soundtrack to the Motion Picture Vinyl

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Absolute Treasures Complete Soundtrack to the Motion Picture Vinyl
View larger
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Absolute Treasures Complete Soundtrack to the Motion Picture Vinyl
$32.96
$29.96
See Options

2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 230309-106906
UPC: 888608665704
Weight: 1.6 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Absolute Treasures Complete Soundtrack to the Motion Picture Vinyl.

Extremely limited double red vinyl LP pressing. Absolute Treasures is the expanded reissue of the soundtrack for the 40th anniversary of the 1975 cult musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Meat Loaf. The album includes ALL songs from the film for the first time, including Planet Schmanet Janet, Once In A While, The Sword of Damocles, and Planet Hot Dog! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 British-American musical comedy horror film directed by Jim Sharman.

The screenplay was written by Sharman and Richard O’Brien based on the 1973 musical stage production, The Rocky Horror Show, music, book and lyrics by O’Brien. The production is a satirical tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the late 1930s through early 1970s.

The film stars Curry, Sarandon and Barry Bostwick along with cast members from the original Royal Court Theatre, Roxy Theatre and Belasco Theatre productions.

Playlists

  • Side A

  • Science Fiction / Double Feature
    Dammit Janet
    Over at the Frankenstein Place
    The Time Warp

  • Side B

  • Sweet Transvestite
    The Sword of Damocles
    I Can Make You a Man
    Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul
    I Can Make You a Man (Reprise)

  • Side C

  • Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me
    Once in a While
    Eddie
    Planet Schmanet Janet
    Planet Hot Dog

  • Side D

  • Rose Tint My World / Floorshow
    Fanfare /Don't Dream It
    Wild and Untamed Thing
    I'm Going Home
    Super Heroes
    Science Fiction / Double Feature (Reprise)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    2
Explore More...

Related Items

Original Soundtracks and Hit Music from Great Motion Picture Themes Vinyl Edition (UAL 3122) [C49]
Undercover Brother Original Full Page Newspaper Ad (New York Times May 31, 2002) [A43]
Big Apple Anime Fest World Anime Party & Anime Expo, Times Square New York City Program Guide (2002) [6101]
50 Golden Years Of Country Music Volume 3 (1981) Sunrise Media Vinyl LP Record K11
The New York Times Mr. Deeds/Minority Report Original Full Page Newspaper Ads (June 28, 2002) [A19]
Elliot Gould in Getting Straight (1970) Original Publicity Press Photo [G44]
Raiders! The Story Of The Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy Combo Set
Chinatown 1974 Original Soundtrack Black Friday Edition Vinyl + Poster
Tru Loved (2008) Original Movie Poster Signed by Cast and Director
All the Hits by Dee Dee Sharp Original Vinyl Edition (1962) [E39]