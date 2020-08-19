Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Man of Rust: The Retold Story No. 1B (November 1986) [J22]

The Man of Rust: The Retold Story No. 1B (November 1986) [J22]
View larger

$7.99

$3.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200819-81677-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Parody
Studio: Blackthorne Publishing
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Man of Rust: The Retold Story No. 1B (November 1986). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

Genji: Dawn of the Samurai PlayStation 2 Original Case with Manual PS2 (2005)
Alice in Wonderland Original Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
The Brain Christmas Bean Bag 8 inch Plush Doll Animaniacs (1998)
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (January 9, 2015) Parks and Recreation Farewell
The Darkest Hour Special Edition Blu-ray
Masters of the Universe Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
American Grindhouse + Nightmares in Red, White and Blue Unrated Double Feature 2-Disc Box Set
The Matrix 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1999)
Rocket Ride Chain Carousel Lever Action Tin Collector Toy

Categories

Adventure | Blackthorne Publishing | Comedy | Comic Based | Comics | Parody

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *