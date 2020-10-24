Musashi: Samurai Legend + Guide SONY PlayStation 2 Square Enix (2005) [B43]

$23.99
$17.98
gameSKU: 201024-82584-1
UPC: 662248904054
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 662248904054
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts
Studio: Square Enix
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Musashi: Samurai Legend + Guide SONY PlayStation 2 Square Enix (2005). The item is in very good condition with slight wear on the outside case and a few bends in the guide book. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts | Square Enix | Video Games