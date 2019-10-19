Share Page Support Us
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (September 24, 2004) Star Wars Secrets of the New DVD [86132]

magSKU: 191019-79459-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Item Release Date: September 24, 2004
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (September 24, 2004) Star Wars Secrets of the New DVD. Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Peter Mayhew.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Entertainment Weekly
Subject: Carrie Fisher | Harrison Ford | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew | Star Wars

