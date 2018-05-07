Sleeping Dogs Special Blu-ray Edition

View larger $39.95 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Adapted from C.K. Stead’s novel Smith’s Dream, Sleeping Dogs almost single-handedly kickstarted the New Zealand New Wave, demonstrating that homegrown feature films could resonate with both local and international audiences, and launching the big-screen careers of director Roger Donaldson (No Way Out, Species) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Possession).

Neill – in his first lead role in a feature – plays Smith, a man escaping the break-up of his marriage by finding isolation on an island off the Coromandel Peninsula. As he settles into his new life, the country is experiencing its own turmoil: an oil embargo has led to martial law and civil war, into which Smith reluctantly finds himself increasingly involved.

Co-starring Warren Oates (Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia) as the commander of a US army unit drawn into the conflict, Sleeping Dogs is simultaneously a political thriller, a personal drama and a true landmark in New Zealand cinema.

Special Features

High Definition (Blu-ray) presentation

Original mono audio (uncompressed LPCM)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Commentary by writer-director Roger Donaldson, actor Sam Neill and actor-writer Ian Mune

The Making of Sleeping Dogs (2004), a 65-minute retrospective documentary on the film's production featuring interviews with Donaldson, Neill, Mune, Geoff Murphy

The Making of Sleeping Dogs (1977), a contemporary behind-the-scenes documentary featuring interviews with Donaldson and Neill

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips

FIRST PRESSING: Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Neil Mitchell, a contemporary review by Pauline Kael and the original press book

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: 2.0 / 5.1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 107

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Davina Whitehouse | Ian Mune | Nevan Rowe | Sam Neill | Warren Oates

Directors: Roger Donaldson

Project Name: Sleeping Dogs

