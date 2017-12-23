Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood Restored Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $34.95 $23.95 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 171224-69085-1

UPC: 760137078982

Part No: AV121

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Arrow

Item Release Date: December 12, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

You’ll Shriek With Horror!

Roll up, roll up! Step right up for Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood – the grisliest, freakiest show in town! Virtually impossible to find until its revival on DVD in the early 2000s, this 1973 cult oddity, from late director Christopher Speeth, is a cinematic experience like no other. Arriving at a creepy, dilapidated fairground under the premise of looking for work, the Norris family are hoping to track down their missing son, who, they believe, is somewhere in the park. But it’s not long before they find themselves at the mercy of the fairground’s fiendish proprietors and the cannibalistic ghouls lurking in the caverns below. Filmed at the Willow Grove amusement park in Pennsylvania, Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood is a mind-melting phantasmagoria of carnie craziness which blends elements of Night of the Living Dead and Carnival of Souls, adding an (un)healthy dose of Herschell Gordon Lewis-style gore for good measure.

Special Features

2K restoration from original vault materials

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Mono Audio

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Introduction to the film by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower

Audio Commentary by film historian Richard Harland Smith

The Secrets of Malatesta – an interview with director Christopher Speeth

Crimson Speak – an interview with writer Werner Liepolt

Malatesta’s Underground – art directors Richard Stange and Alan Johnson discuss the weird, mysterious world of Malatesta’s underground

Outtakes

Draft script (BD-ROM content)

Stills gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

Specifications

Runtime: 74

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Original Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A/B/C

Cast: Daniel Dietrich | Hervé Villechaize | Janine Carazo | Jerome Dempsey | Lenny Baker | William Preston

Directors: Christopher Speeth

Project Name: Malatesta's Carnival of Blood

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers | Throwback Space