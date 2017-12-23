Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood Restored Special Edition Blu-ray

$34.95
Details
You’ll Shriek With Horror!
Roll up, roll up! Step right up for Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood – the grisliest, freakiest show in town! Virtually impossible to find until its revival on DVD in the early 2000s, this 1973 cult oddity, from late director Christopher Speeth, is a cinematic experience like no other. Arriving at a creepy, dilapidated fairground under the premise of looking for work, the Norris family are hoping to track down their missing son, who, they believe, is somewhere in the park. But it’s not long before they find themselves at the mercy of the fairground’s fiendish proprietors and the cannibalistic ghouls lurking in the caverns below. Filmed at the Willow Grove amusement park in Pennsylvania, Malatesta’s Carnival of Blood is a mind-melting phantasmagoria of carnie craziness which blends elements of Night of the Living Dead and Carnival of Souls, adding an (un)healthy dose of Herschell Gordon Lewis-style gore for good measure.
Special Features
- 2K restoration from original vault materials
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original Mono Audio
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Introduction to the film by Nightmare USA author Stephen Thrower
- Audio Commentary by film historian Richard Harland Smith
- The Secrets of Malatesta – an interview with director Christopher Speeth
- Crimson Speak – an interview with writer Werner Liepolt
- Malatesta’s Underground – art directors Richard Stange and Alan Johnson discuss the weird, mysterious world of Malatesta’s underground
- Outtakes
- Draft script (BD-ROM content)
- Stills gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil
Specifications
- Runtime: 74
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Original Mono
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A/B/C
Cast: Daniel Dietrich | Hervé Villechaize | Janine Carazo | Jerome Dempsey | Lenny Baker | William Preston
Directors: Christopher Speeth
Project Name: Malatesta's Carnival of Blood
