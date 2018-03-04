Larry Cohen’s The Stuff Special Edition Blu-ray

$39.95
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: Arrow | Lakeshore Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: June 14, 1985
Item Release Date: April 19, 2016
Rating: R
Details
Are you eating it …or is it eating you?
The Stuff is the new dessert taking supermarket shelves by storm. It’s delicious, low in calories and – better still – doesn’t stain the family carpet… What’s not to like?! Well, for a start it has a life of its own, and we’re not talking friendly live bacteria… Young Jason seems to be the only one who doesn’t love The Stuff – in fact he won’t go anywhere near it, after having seen the pudding crawling around the fridge one night. What’s more, everyone who eats The Stuff has started acting really weird… Now, teaming up with wise-cracking industrial saboteur “Mo”, Jason must put a stop to The Stuff and the organization behind it or face a gooey, gloopy demise. Coming courtesy of horror auteur Larry Cohen (director of the It’s Alive series and scribe behind the Maniac Cop trilogy), The Stuff is a titillating treat for the taste-buds which blends elements of films such as Street Trash with the straight-up B-movie flavor of The Blob. So grab a spoon and dig on into The Stuff – the taste that delivers… much more than you bargained for!
Special Features
- New High Definition restoration of the film from a brand new 2K scan of the original camera negative
- Original stereo 1.0 uncompressed PCM Mono audio
- Optional English SDH subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Can't Get Enough of The Stuff: Making Larry Cohen's Classic Creature Feature - Documentary featuring Larry Cohen, producer Paul Kurta, actress Andrea Marcovicci, Steve Neill (mechanical makeup effects) and Kim Newman
- Introduction and trailer commentary by director and The Stuff fan Darren Bousman (Saw II, Saw III)
- Original Trailer
- Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin
- Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Joel Harley, illustrated with original stills and promotional materials
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 87
- Region: A
- Audio: Original 1.0 Mono
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
Cast: Andrea Marcovicci | Colette Blonigan | Danny Aiello | Garrett Morris | James Dixon | Michael Moriarty | Patrick O'Neal | Paul Sorvino | Scott Bloom
Directors: Larry Cohen
Project Name: The Stuff
