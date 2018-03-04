Larry Cohen’s The Stuff Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $24.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180304-70883-1

UPC: 760137833697

Part No: AV050

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Garrett Morris | Larry Cohen items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction

Studio: Arrow | Lakeshore Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: June 14, 1985

Item Release Date: April 19, 2016

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Are you eating it …or is it eating you?

The Stuff is the new dessert taking supermarket shelves by storm. It’s delicious, low in calories and – better still – doesn’t stain the family carpet… What’s not to like?! Well, for a start it has a life of its own, and we’re not talking friendly live bacteria… Young Jason seems to be the only one who doesn’t love The Stuff – in fact he won’t go anywhere near it, after having seen the pudding crawling around the fridge one night. What’s more, everyone who eats The Stuff has started acting really weird… Now, teaming up with wise-cracking industrial saboteur “Mo”, Jason must put a stop to The Stuff and the organization behind it or face a gooey, gloopy demise. Coming courtesy of horror auteur Larry Cohen (director of the It’s Alive series and scribe behind the Maniac Cop trilogy), The Stuff is a titillating treat for the taste-buds which blends elements of films such as Street Trash with the straight-up B-movie flavor of The Blob. So grab a spoon and dig on into The Stuff – the taste that delivers… much more than you bargained for!

Special Features

New High Definition restoration of the film from a brand new 2K scan of the original camera negative

Original stereo 1.0 uncompressed PCM Mono audio

Optional English SDH subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Can't Get Enough of The Stuff: Making Larry Cohen's Classic Creature Feature - Documentary featuring Larry Cohen, producer Paul Kurta, actress Andrea Marcovicci, Steve Neill (mechanical makeup effects) and Kim Newman

Introduction and trailer commentary by director and The Stuff fan Darren Bousman (Saw II, Saw III)

Original Trailer

Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Joel Harley, illustrated with original stills and promotional materials

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 87

Region: A

Audio: Original 1.0 Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Andrea Marcovicci | Colette Blonigan | Danny Aiello | Garrett Morris | James Dixon | Michael Moriarty | Patrick O'Neal | Paul Sorvino | Scott Bloom

Directors: Larry Cohen

Project Name: The Stuff

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Lakeshore Entertainment | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Throwback Space