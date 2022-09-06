Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Superman Comic Book Issue No. 87 1994 Dan Jurgens Stuart Immonen DC Comics B92

Superman Comic Book Issue No. 87 1994 Dan Jurgens Stuart Immonen DC Comics B92
View larger
$6.71
$5.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Superman Comic Book Issue No. 87 1994 DC Comics, Bizarro’s World! Part 1 of 5. “Bizarro!” Story by Dan Jurgens. Art by Stuart Immonen and Joe Rubinstein. Back in Man of Steel (1986) #5 Lex Luthor created a clone of the Man of Steel. This Frankenstein-like creature transformed into a disfigured parody of the original and became Bizarro, one of Superman’s most dangerous enemies. Soon after its creation the Bizarro creature was destroyed but not before causing all sorts of chaos and destruction. You’d think that Luthor would have learned his lesson from this previous failure. Don’t bet on it.

Explore More...

Related Items

JCVD Original Soundtrack by Gast Waltzing – Jean-Claude Van Damme
Brain Damage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Special Edition
Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft Official Strategy Guide EIDOS (1998) [12129]
Dragon Girl and Monkey King: The Art of Katsuya Terada
Epic Illustrated Magazine (June 1985) Jim Starlin, Jeffrey Jones, Jon Muth, Berni Wrightson [19315]
Popeye the Sailor Man 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T16]
Impact Magazine May 1995 Manga Movie Mania Ninja Scroll
The Making of James Cameron’s Aliens Hardcover Edition (2020)
C.H.U.D. 2-Disc Special Blu-ray Edition
The Hollywood Reporter (December 9, 2011) Zhang Yimou, Christian Bale Cover [9010]
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.