Superman Comic Book Issue No. 87 1994 Dan Jurgens Stuart Immonen DC Comics B92

Superman Comic Book Issue No. 87 1994 DC Comics, Bizarro’s World! Part 1 of 5. “Bizarro!” Story by Dan Jurgens. Art by Stuart Immonen and Joe Rubinstein. Back in Man of Steel (1986) #5 Lex Luthor created a clone of the Man of Steel. This Frankenstein-like creature transformed into a disfigured parody of the original and became Bizarro, one of Superman’s most dangerous enemies. Soon after its creation the Bizarro creature was destroyed but not before causing all sorts of chaos and destruction. You’d think that Luthor would have learned his lesson from this previous failure. Don’t bet on it.