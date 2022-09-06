Share Page Support Us
Superman Book Issue No.84 1993 Dan Jurgens, Joe Rubinstein DC Comics B98

Superman Book Issue No.84 1993 Dan Jurgens, Joe Rubinstein DC Comics B98
$8.95
$7.99
1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Toyman Plays For Keeps! Part 1 of 2. Story by Dan Jurgens. Art by Dan Jurgens and Joe Rubinstein. The Toyman is back and more dangerous than ever. And this time the diabolical villain will use the son of Cat Grant as a pawn in his deadly game. Nothing will prepare you for the tragic ending in this one. John Costanza Letterer, Glenn Whitmore Colorist,

