Superman Book Issue No.84 1993 Dan Jurgens, Joe Rubinstein DC Comics B98

The Toyman Plays For Keeps! Part 1 of 2. Story by Dan Jurgens. Art by Dan Jurgens and Joe Rubinstein. The Toyman is back and more dangerous than ever. And this time the diabolical villain will use the son of Cat Grant as a pawn in his deadly game. Nothing will prepare you for the tragic ending in this one. John Costanza Letterer, Glenn Whitmore Colorist,
