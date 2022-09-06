Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 Barry Kitson DC Comics 6112

Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 Barry Kitson DC Comics 6112
View larger
$5.59
$4.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Adventures Of Superman Book Issue No.513 1994 DC Comics. The Battle for Metropolis: Part 4 of 4. The Guardian Project. Target: Cadmus – Written by Karl Kesel & Barry Kitson. Art and Cover by Barry Kitson & Ray McCarthy. Continued from Superman (1987 2nd Series) #90. The Man of Steel makes some headway in the war of the clones, while readers discover just how desperate Luthor has become. Will all of Metropolis pay the price? (Note: Leads into ‘The Fall of Metropolis’ storyline.) Ray McCarthy Inks, Glenn Whitmore Colors, Albert De Guzman Letters.

Explore More...

Related Items

Set of 10 Boxed Science Fiction Pin-up Themed Santa Claus Christmas Greeting Cards
Thuvia Maid of Mars & The Chessmen of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs Hardcover (1972) Frank Frazetta Cover Art
Set of 24 Hollywood Leading Men 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Cards [PHO1035]
Bruce and Brandon Lee 11×15 inch Foldout Poster Karate International Magazine
The Art of Troma Hardcover Edition (2018)
RARE Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Original 50 x 21 inch Double-Sided Magazine Insert Poster Ad (2003)
The Hollywood Reporter (December 25, 2015) Brie Larson, Jennifer Lawrence, Roman Polanski [S91]
Reel Toys Frank Miller’s Sin City Marv ToyFare Exclusive 7-Inch Action Figure (2005) [1196] Mickey Rourke
Wired Magazine (June 2004) Pixar, Toy Story, Mr Incredible [S30]
The Forsaken 12×18 inch Promotional Indie Comic Poster [I74]
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.