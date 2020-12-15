Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition

$86.99
Details
The first vinyl edition of the complete and iconic Jerry Goldsmith score for Paul Verhoeven’s classic presented in 3 LPs, celebrating its 30th anniversary. DeLuxe trifold package, remixed and mastered by Bruce Botnick, Lacquer master cut by Bernie Grundman, and produced by Botnick and Neil S.Bulk. It contains a beautiful illustrated booklet with liner notes by Jeff Bond.
Special Features
- Illustrated booklet with liner notes by Jeff Bond
- Limited edition of 1000 units
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Elliot S. Maggin | Marshall Bell | Michael Ironside | Rachel Ticotin | Ronny Cox | Sharon Stone | Tom Lyle
Directors: Paul Verhoeven
Project Name: Total Recall
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith
