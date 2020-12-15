Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition

Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition
View larger
Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition
Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition
Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition
Total Recall Original Film Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Special 3-Disc Edition

$86.99

$73.90


4 in stock


VinylSKU: 201215-83860-1
UPC: 8436560849179
Part No: QRLP17
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Michael Ironside | Sharon Stone  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Quartet Records
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1990
Item Release Date: December 25, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The first vinyl edition of the complete and iconic Jerry Goldsmith score for Paul Verhoeven’s classic presented in 3 LPs, celebrating its 30th anniversary. DeLuxe trifold package, remixed and mastered by Bruce Botnick, Lacquer master cut by Bernie Grundman, and produced by Botnick and Neil S.Bulk. It contains a beautiful illustrated booklet with liner notes by Jeff Bond.

Special Features

  • Illustrated booklet with liner notes by Jeff Bond
  • Limited edition of 1000 units

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Elliot S. Maggin | Marshall Bell | Michael Ironside | Rachel Ticotin | Ronny Cox | Sharon Stone | Tom Lyle
Directors: Paul Verhoeven
Project Name: Total Recall
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith

Related Items

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 198, October 1968) Joe Kubert [9067]
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set
Ganja and Hess Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Record Store Day (RSD) 2018 Exclusive
C.H.U.D. 2-Disc Special Blu-ray Edition
G.I. Joe USAF Korean Pilot 12 inch Hasbro Fully Posable Figure (1999) [029]
Drafthouse Films’ Trailer War 24×36 inch Promotional Movie Poster Mondo (2012) [D11]
Thor: Ragnarok – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Mark Mothersbaugh
Capcom Dino Crisis PlayStation PS1 with Manual (1999)
The Heike Story by Eiji Yoshikawa Hardcover Edition (1956) [84020]
Inu-Yasha: A Feudal Fairy Tale Part 6 Number 4 [BK09]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Quartet Records | Science Fiction | Vinyl