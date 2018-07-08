The Complete Films of William S. Hart: A Pictorial Record

Softcover Book SKU: 180708-74015-1

ISBN-10: 0486238636

ISBN-13: 978-0486238630

Weight: 2.01 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Family | History | Western

Studio: Dover

Item Release Date: January 1, 1980

Details

The film Western has had many great stars, from Tom Mix to John Wayne to Clint Eastwood. However William S. Hart is still regarded as the most important Western genre movie star ever. Hart was the box office rival of such favorites as Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks.

Author Diane Kaiser Koszarski, a well-known contributor to film scholarship, has furnished an informative introduction, with additional illustrations. She indicates why Hart was such a key figure in movie history and provides many illuminating details about his early life, stage career and films.

The item has some wear and creases on the edges, but is in overall very good condition.

Specifications

Size: 8.4 x 5.8 x 0.7 in

Pages: 152

Language: English



Subject: William S. Hart

Authors: Diane Kaiser Koszarski

