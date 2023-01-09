Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate Good Intentions Number 18461C with Certificate of Authenticity [U47]

Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate Good Intentions Number 18461C with Certificate of Authenticity [U47]
View larger
Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate Good Intentions Number 18461C with Certificate of Authenticity [U47]
$14.19
$12.90
See Options

1 in stock
Plt
SKU: 230108-105369
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vintage Norman Rockwell Collector Plate Good Intentions Number 18461C with Certificate of Authenticity.

The Edwin M. Knowles China Company.

Plate in great shape, Cert. has some wear and bends. Item comes with original shipping box, which has wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Abbott and Costello Show: Complete Series Restored and Re-Mastered (2010)
Rolling Stone Magazine Taylor Lautner Cover 22 x 34 inch Poster
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Card Charizard #06 Pokeball (1999) [1139]
Original Soundtracks and Hit Music from Great Motion Picture Themes Vinyl Edition (UAL 3122) [C49]
Star Ocean: Till the End of Time PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual [B56]
New York Comic-Con No. 5 Official Program Guide (Oct 8-10, 2010) Batman Cover 86074
Delight of Undersea Life 36 x 24 Art Poster
Varese Sarabande: 40 Years of Great Film Music 1978-2018 2 CD Set
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster
The Hollywood Reporter (November 14, 2014) Channing Tatum [T56]
PltSKU: 230108-105369
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.