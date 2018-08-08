Share Page Support Us
Infinite Ryvius Limited Edition Box Set – Bandai Entertainment (2003)
$45.99

$29.99


1 in stock


Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

2225 AD an act of sabotage has sent a space station plummeting towards a dense plasma phenomena known as the Sea of Geduld. With only hours to spare before the collapse of the entire station, a group of teens, training on-board the ship will seek safety aboard the Ryvius, an interstellar spacecraft hidden deep inside the station. With the adult crew and instructors killed, these young astronauts must rely on their training, courage, and most importantly each other. Prepare for the journey home. From SUNRISE studios (Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne) Limited Edition Collector’s Box (to hold the entire series), Exclusive Ryvius PLUSHY, and Collectible Infinite Ryvius “Mini-Pencil Boards.”

The item is in good shape and still sealed in original wrapper. Wrapper and outer box has some wear, with bends, creases and small tears. The first image of the product pieces out of the box is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

  • DVD Extras
  • Textless Opening
  • Textless Ending
  • Promo Clip
  • Commercials
  • VJ Mix Video
  • Ryvius Illusion
  • Limited Edition Features and Content
  • Limited Run of 15,000 Made
  • Infinite Ryvius Volume 1 DVD
  • Collector's Box to hold all 6 DVDs
  • "Rafra" Ferret Plush Doll
  • 3 Collectible Pencil Boards

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 125
  • Region: 1
  • Language: English, Japanese
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Alison Raine | Bill Switzer | Brad Swaile | Houko Kuwashima | Jocelyne Loewen | Kelly Sheridan | Kirby Morrow | Kyôko Hikami | Maggie Blue O'Hara | Michael Coleman | Sam Vincent | Sôichirô Hoshi | Tetsu Shiratori | Tomokazu Seki
Project Name: Infinite Ryvius

