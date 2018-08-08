Infinite Ryvius Limited Edition Box Set – Bandai Entertainment (2003)

DVD SKU: 180808-75140-1

UPC: 400259414021

Part No: 2120

ISBN-10: 1583548874

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television

Studio: Bandai

Item Release Date: October 21, 2003

Rating: TV-PG

Details

2225 AD an act of sabotage has sent a space station plummeting towards a dense plasma phenomena known as the Sea of Geduld. With only hours to spare before the collapse of the entire station, a group of teens, training on-board the ship will seek safety aboard the Ryvius, an interstellar spacecraft hidden deep inside the station. With the adult crew and instructors killed, these young astronauts must rely on their training, courage, and most importantly each other. Prepare for the journey home. From SUNRISE studios (Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, Escaflowne) Limited Edition Collector’s Box (to hold the entire series), Exclusive Ryvius PLUSHY, and Collectible Infinite Ryvius “Mini-Pencil Boards.”

The item is in good shape and still sealed in original wrapper. Wrapper and outer box has some wear, with bends, creases and small tears. The first image of the product pieces out of the box is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

DVD Extras

Textless Opening

Textless Ending

Promo Clip

Commercials

VJ Mix Video

Ryvius Illusion

Limited Edition Features and Content

Limited Run of 15,000 Made

Infinite Ryvius Volume 1 DVD

Collector's Box to hold all 6 DVDs

"Rafra" Ferret Plush Doll

3 Collectible Pencil Boards

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 125

Region: 1

Language: English, Japanese

Subtitles: English

Cast: Alison Raine | Bill Switzer | Brad Swaile | Houko Kuwashima | Jocelyne Loewen | Kelly Sheridan | Kirby Morrow | Kyôko Hikami | Maggie Blue O'Hara | Michael Coleman | Sam Vincent | Sôichirô Hoshi | Tetsu Shiratori | Tomokazu Seki

Project Name: Infinite Ryvius

