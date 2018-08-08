Playboy December 1994 Bo Derek A Perfect 40 Pictorial Kristina Elliott

$9.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Item Release Date: December 1, 1994
- PLAYMATE: Elisa Bridges
- COVER: Bo Derek
- PICTORIALS: Forever Bo – 10 pages of Bo Derek at 40; John Bobbitt’s Ex-Fiancee- six pages of curvacious Kristina Elliott; Sex Stars 1994 features Erika Eleniak, Sharon Stone, Claudia Schiffer, Pamela Anderson, the cast of Seinfeld (nude in bed), Heather Locklear, Anna Nicole Smith, Cindy Crawford, Elle Macpherson, Tyra Banks and many others.
- INTERVIEW: Garry Shandling 20 Q: Kelsey Grammer
- FEATURES: Profile of Tom Hanks by master film critic, Roger Ebert; fiction by William Tenn,The Ghost Standard; article; Jim Carrey’s Wild Rideby Bernard Weintraub, covers carrey’s meteroric rise to stardom; humor, Life without Playboy by Buck Henry; article, Playmates on the Moon by D.C. Agle, describes how copies of calendar pages of Miss September (Angela Dorian) and Miss October 1967 (Reagan Wilson) made it to the moon aboard Apollo 12; Bugliosi For The Prosecution, interview, with L. A. District Attorney Vincent Bugliosi; Beastie Boys, Chloe Jones and Beck in Grapevine segment.
The item is on very good condition with some edge wear and corner dings. A few of the inside pages have small creases.
- Pages: 224
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Bo Derek | Kristina Elliott
