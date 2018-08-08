Playboy December 1994 Bo Derek A Perfect 40 Pictorial Kristina Elliott

Magazine SKU: 180808-75156-1

Item Release Date: December 1, 1994

Details

PLAYMATE: Elisa Bridges

Elisa Bridges COVER: Bo Derek

Bo Derek PICTORIALS: Forever Bo – 10 pages of Bo Derek at 40; John Bobbitt’s Ex-Fiancee- six pages of curvacious Kristina Elliott; Sex Stars 1994 features Erika Eleniak, Sharon Stone, Claudia Schiffer, Pamela Anderson, the cast of Seinfeld (nude in bed), Heather Locklear, Anna Nicole Smith, Cindy Crawford, Elle Macpherson, Tyra Banks and many others.

FEATURES: Profile of Tom Hanks by master film critic, Roger Ebert; fiction by William Tenn,The Ghost Standard; article; Jim Carrey’s Wild Rideby Bernard Weintraub, covers carrey’s meteroric rise to stardom; humor, Life without Playboy by Buck Henry; article, Playmates on the Moon by D.C. Agle, describes how copies of calendar pages of Miss September (Angela Dorian) and Miss October 1967 (Reagan Wilson) made it to the moon aboard Apollo 12; Bugliosi For The Prosecution, interview, with L. A. District Attorney Vincent Bugliosi; Beastie Boys, Chloe Jones and Beck in Grapevine segment.

Pages: 224



Publication: Playboy Magazine

Subject: Bo Derek | Kristina Elliott

