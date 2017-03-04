Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Claudio Simonetti – Demons Original Soundtrack: 30th Anniversary Edition

Claudio Simonetti – Demons Original Soundtrack: 30th Anniversary Edition
View larger

$19.99

$18.97


4 in stock


CDSKU: 170305-63494-1
UPC: 4250137213224
Part No: RBL048
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Claudio Simonetti | Dario Argento | Lamberto Bava  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Rustblade
Original U.S. Release: May 30, 1986
Item Release Date: June 9, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The 30th anniversary release of the iconic horror film soundtrack by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava.

The 30th anniversary and definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack firmed by Claudio Simonetti for the Horror/Gore movie Demons by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava. The lower tones as the main characters move through the dark theater give a distinctly ‘creepy’ air to the movie. A distinctly fightening melody characterizes the ‘transformation’ sequences as the 2nd prostitute slowly becomes a demon. The same melody appears throughout the film in different places. Contains The Soundtrack Plus Previously Unreleased Songs and 2 Video Clips! Special Digipack Case

Special Features

  • Demon Original Videoclip
  • Demon TV Spot

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 45

Cast: Bobby Rhodes | Fiore Argento | Geretta Geretta | Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Paola Cozzo | Urbano Barberini
Directors: Lamberto Bava

Related Items

100 Rifles
Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Alien Prey Pillow Case
The Hills Have Eyes Limited Blu-ray Special Edition
Fright Night Original Soundtrack (first time ever on CD)
The Sicilian Clan (a.k.a. Le Clan Des Siciliens)
One Million Years B.C. 2-Disc Blu-ray Set
Alien Bones Comic Cover Stretched Canvas Print
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
Alien Blood Drool Apparel

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Horror | Music | Rustblade | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *