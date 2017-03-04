Claudio Simonetti – Demons Original Soundtrack: 30th Anniversary Edition

$19.99
Original U.S. Release: May 30, 1986
Item Release Date: June 9, 2015
Details
The 30th anniversary release of the iconic horror film soundtrack by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava.
The 30th anniversary and definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack firmed by Claudio Simonetti for the Horror/Gore movie Demons by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava. The lower tones as the main characters move through the dark theater give a distinctly ‘creepy’ air to the movie. A distinctly fightening melody characterizes the ‘transformation’ sequences as the 2nd prostitute slowly becomes a demon. The same melody appears throughout the film in different places. Contains The Soundtrack Plus Previously Unreleased Songs and 2 Video Clips! Special Digipack Case
Special Features
- Demon Original Videoclip
- Demon TV Spot
Playlists
- Demon by: Claudio Simonetti
- Cruel Demon by: Claudio Simonetti
- Killing by: Claudio Simonetti
- Threat by: Claudio Simonetti
- The Evil One by: Claudio Simonetti
- Out of Time by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon (Reprise) by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon's Lounge (Previously Unreleased Song) by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Demo Version - 1985 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Killing - Demo Version -1985 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Demo played on Piano - 1985 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Simonetti Horror Project version - 1990 by: Claudio Simonetti
- Demon - Daemonia Live Version by: Claudio Simonetti
Specifications
- Runtime: 45
Cast: Bobby Rhodes | Fiore Argento | Geretta Geretta | Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Paola Cozzo | Urbano Barberini
Directors: Lamberto Bava
