Claudio Simonetti – Demons Original Soundtrack: 30th Anniversary Edition

Original U.S. Release: May 30, 1986

Item Release Date: June 9, 2015

The 30th anniversary release of the iconic horror film soundtrack by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava.

The 30th anniversary and definitive release of the Iconic Horror Film soundtrack firmed by Claudio Simonetti for the Horror/Gore movie Demons by Dario Argento and Lamberto Bava. The lower tones as the main characters move through the dark theater give a distinctly ‘creepy’ air to the movie. A distinctly fightening melody characterizes the ‘transformation’ sequences as the 2nd prostitute slowly becomes a demon. The same melody appears throughout the film in different places. Contains The Soundtrack Plus Previously Unreleased Songs and 2 Video Clips! Special Digipack Case

Demon Original Videoclip

Demon TV Spot

Runtime: 45

Cast: Bobby Rhodes | Fiore Argento | Geretta Geretta | Karl Zinny | Natasha Hovey | Paola Cozzo | Urbano Barberini

Directors: Lamberto Bava

