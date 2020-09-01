Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Mikey Collector’s Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Mikey Collector’s Edition Blu-ray (2020)
View larger

$34.95

$29.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 200901-81879-1
UPC: 760137078289
Part No: MVD0782BR
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Horror | Thrillers
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: September 23, 1992
Item Release Date: August 11, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Remember, Jason and Freddy were kids once, too.

Mikey Kelvin (Brian Bonsall, Blank Check, “Family Ties”) has been a bad boy, only nobody knows exactly how bad. Tragic and Deadly “accidents” seem to happen all around Mikey. So, from foster family to foster family and from school to school he goes, leaving a trail of unanswered questions. Of course, everyone knows Mikey is just a sweet, misunderstood little boy. But… remember… Jason and Freddy were once kids too!

From the producers of Point Break comes this cult classic horror film in the tradition of The Good Son with an all-star supporting cast that includes Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”), Mimi Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street), John Diehl (A Time To Kill), Whit Hertford (A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child) and Lyman Ward (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

Special Features

  • NEW! Feature Length Making of Documentary: ''The Making of Mikey'' with star Brian Bonsall, Director Dennis Dimster-Denk, Editor and Producer Natan Zahavi and Director of Photography Thomas Jewett (HD, 1:27:11)
  • NEW! ''Mikey: Anatomy of a Scene'' with Director Dennis Dimster-Denk (HD, 13:36)
  • Theatrical Trailer (SD, 02:15)
  • Collectible Mini-Poster

Specifications

  • Runtime: 92 min
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Audio: 2.0 Stereo
  • Subtitles: English
  • Language: English

Cast: Ashley Laurence | Brian Bonsall | Josie Bissett
Directors: Dennis Dimster
Project Name: Mikey

Related Items

Exterminator 2 Blu-ray Edition
The Lost Boys 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1987)
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Beneath Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Fall on Your Sword
The Walking Dead Edition: CLUE The Classic Mystery Game
The Darkest Hour Special Edition Blu-ray
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Edition – Composed by Matthew Margeson
Akira Movie Limited Collector’s Steel Case Edition with 32-Page Booklet Funimation
Claudio Simonetti Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Deluxe Limited Box (199 Copies)
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Horror | Movies & TV | MVD Visual | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *