Mikey Collector’s Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Horror | Thrillers
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: September 23, 1992
Item Release Date: August 11, 2020
Rating: R
Remember, Jason and Freddy were kids once, too.
Mikey Kelvin (Brian Bonsall, Blank Check, “Family Ties”) has been a bad boy, only nobody knows exactly how bad. Tragic and Deadly “accidents” seem to happen all around Mikey. So, from foster family to foster family and from school to school he goes, leaving a trail of unanswered questions. Of course, everyone knows Mikey is just a sweet, misunderstood little boy. But… remember… Jason and Freddy were once kids too!
From the producers of Point Break comes this cult classic horror film in the tradition of The Good Son with an all-star supporting cast that includes Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser), Josie Bissett (“Melrose Place”), Mimi Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street), John Diehl (A Time To Kill), Whit Hertford (A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child) and Lyman Ward (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).
- NEW! Feature Length Making of Documentary: ''The Making of Mikey'' with star Brian Bonsall, Director Dennis Dimster-Denk, Editor and Producer Natan Zahavi and Director of Photography Thomas Jewett (HD, 1:27:11)
- NEW! ''Mikey: Anatomy of a Scene'' with Director Dennis Dimster-Denk (HD, 13:36)
- Theatrical Trailer (SD, 02:15)
- Collectible Mini-Poster
- Runtime: 92 min
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: 2.0 Stereo
- Subtitles: English
- Language: English
Cast: Ashley Laurence | Brian Bonsall | Josie Bissett
Directors: Dennis Dimster
Project Name: Mikey
