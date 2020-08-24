Beneath the Darkness Blu-ray Edition (2012) Dennis Quaid [303]

View larger $11.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 200824-81811-1

UPC: 014381782059

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Dennis Quaid items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Image Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: October 22, 2011

Item Release Date: February 28, 2012

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Beneath the Darkness is a teen thriller in the style of Disturbia, with high school kids pitted against a psychotic villain in a community where adults refuse to see one of their own is a serial killer. The villain (Dennis Quaid) is a well-respected mortician in a town where he was once a legendary high school football star. But among the kids he is legendary for a more sinister reason – rumors that his house is haunted. The truth is more evil and much more dangerous – the town leader murdered his wife and her lover when he caught them having an affair, and now has secretly set up house with his wife’s embalmed corpse. The local hero is a flesh-and-blood monster who buries his victims alive, a sociopath who befriends adults and police while openly flaunting his murderous intentions to the teens. He will kill anyone who threatens to expose him or his now-perfect marriage.

Special Features

Behind the Scenes Featurette

Trailer

Specifications

Runtime: 96 min

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Aimee Teegarden | Dennis Quaid | Tony Oller

Directors: Martin Guigui

Project Name: Beneath the Darkness

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Horror | Image Entertainment | Movies & TV | Thrillers