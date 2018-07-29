The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow (February 16, 1972)

$24.99
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Item Release Date: February 16, 1972
Featured is a copy of The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow.
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
- Size: 16.25 x 22.75 in - poster
Publication: The Monster Times Magazine
Subject: Star Trek: The Original Series
