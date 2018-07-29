Share Page Support Us
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow (February 16, 1972)

$24.99

$14.97


1 in stock


PaperSKU: 180729-74428-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Item Release Date: February 16, 1972
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a copy of The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 16.25 x 22.75 in - poster


Publication: The Monster Times Magazine
Subject: Star Trek: The Original Series

