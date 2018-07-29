The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow (February 16, 1972)

Paper SKU: 180729-74428-1

Item Release Date: February 16, 1972

Featured is a copy of The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Size: 16.25 x 22.75 in - poster



Publication: The Monster Times Magazine

Subject: Star Trek: The Original Series

