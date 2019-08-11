The New York Ripper Special 3-Disc Limited Edition

View larger $49.95 $34.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Someone Is Taking A Big Bite Out Of The Big Apple!

A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detective Fred Williams (Jack Hedley, ”For Your Eyes Only”) follows the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, the hunt is on for the killer that can t be stopped!

Co-written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (”Zombie”, ”City of the Living Dead”) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci’s most savage and controversial thrillers. Now Blue Underground is proud to present THE NEW YORK RIPPER in a new 4K restoration from its original camera negative, completely uncut and uncensored, and fully loaded with exclusive new Extras!

Special Features

WORLD PREMIERE! New 4K Restoration from the uncensored original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD Widescreen 2.40:1 Feature Presentation

Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English, Italian); 1.0 Dolby Digital (French, Spanish)

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish, English for Italian Audio

NEW! Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, Author of ''Splintered Visions: Lucio Fulci and His Films''

NEW! The Art Of Killing: Interview with Co-Writer Dardano Sacchetti

NEW! Three Fingers Of Violence: Interview with Star Howard Ross

NEW! The Second Victim: Interview with Co-Star Cinzia de Ponti

NEW! The Broken Bottle Murder: Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

''I'm an Actress!'': 2009 Interview with Co-Star Zora Kerova

NEW! The Beauty Killer: Interview with Stephen Thrower, Author of ''Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci''

NEW! Paint Me Blood Red: Interview with Poster Artist Enzo Sciotti

NYC Locations Then and Now

Original Theatrical Trailer

NEW! Poster & Still Gallery

BONUS! THE NEW YORK RIPPER: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD by Francesco De Masi

BONUS! Collectable Booklet with new essay by Travis Crawford

BONUS! Lenticular 3D Slipcover

BLU-RAY + DVD + CD

Number of Discs: 3

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Region: All

Runtime: 93

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD

Cast: Almanta Suska | Howard Ross | Jack Hedley

Directors: Lucio Fulci

Project Name: The New York Ripper

