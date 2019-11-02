Scary Movie (1991) Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.99
$19.97
UPC: 760137254997
Part No: AGFA-016
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror
Studio: AGFA
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1991
Item Release Date: October 15, 2019
Rating: NR
Details
A new 2K preservation of the unreleased horror-blast starring Academy Award nominee John Hawkes!
Never legitimately distributed until this very moment, SCARY MOVIE is a joyous horror triumph starring Academy Award© nominee John Hawkes. On Halloween night, big-time nerd Warren (Hawkes, channeling a mix of Buster Keaton and Crispin Glover) attends a spookhouse in a small Texas town. But is the haunted house as harmless as it seems, or has a psychotic mental patient found a new stomping ground? Shot in Austin, Texas, SCARY MOVIE combines Argento-esque neon, Freddy Krueger dreamscapes, and slapstick inspired by EVIL DEAD 2 to forge a valentine to Halloween, rubber monster masks, and chopped-off limbs. From the songs by Roky Erickson and Butthole Surfers to the surrealistic mood, this is a true discovery for adventurous horror-heads.
Special Features
- 2K preservation from the original 16mm camera negative!
- Commentary with director Daniel Erickson and Joseph A. Ziemba of AGFA!
- MR. PUMPKIN and LITTLE HERO short films by Daniel Erickson!
- Original theatrical teaser trailer!
- Behind-the-scenes photo gallery!
- Reversible cover art with illustration by Charles Forsman!
Specifications
- Runtime: 82
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 OAR
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Ev Lunning | John Hawkes | Suzanne Aldrich
Directors: Daniel Erickson
Project Name: Scary Movie
