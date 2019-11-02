Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Scary Movie (1991) Special Edition Blu-ray

Scary Movie (1991) Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$29.99

$19.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 191102-79661-1
UPC: 760137254997
Part No: AGFA-016
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror
Studio: AGFA
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1991
Item Release Date: October 15, 2019
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A new 2K preservation of the unreleased horror-blast starring Academy Award nominee John Hawkes!

Never legitimately distributed until this very moment, SCARY MOVIE is a joyous horror triumph starring Academy Award© nominee John Hawkes. On Halloween night, big-time nerd Warren (Hawkes, channeling a mix of Buster Keaton and Crispin Glover) attends a spookhouse in a small Texas town. But is the haunted house as harmless as it seems, or has a psychotic mental patient found a new stomping ground? Shot in Austin, Texas, SCARY MOVIE combines Argento-esque neon, Freddy Krueger dreamscapes, and slapstick inspired by EVIL DEAD 2 to forge a valentine to Halloween, rubber monster masks, and chopped-off limbs. From the songs by Roky Erickson and Butthole Surfers to the surrealistic mood, this is a true discovery for adventurous horror-heads.

Special Features

  • 2K preservation from the original 16mm camera negative!
  • Commentary with director Daniel Erickson and Joseph A. Ziemba of AGFA!
  • MR. PUMPKIN and LITTLE HERO short films by Daniel Erickson!
  • Original theatrical teaser trailer!
  • Behind-the-scenes photo gallery!
  • Reversible cover art with illustration by Charles Forsman!

Specifications

  • Runtime: 82
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 OAR
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Ev Lunning | John Hawkes | Suzanne Aldrich
Directors: Daniel Erickson
Project Name: Scary Movie

Related Items

The Laughing Policeman
David Cronenberg’s Rabid Special Slipcover Edition – Shout Factory
Alice in Wonderland and Philosophy – Curiouser and Curiouser (2010) [193190]
Pulp Fiction Butch Coolidge Titan Vinyl Figure – NYCC Exclusive
The Zero Boys: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Hans Zimmer and Stanley Myers
America’s Most Haunted Places History Classics 5-DVD Box Set
Funko DORBZ Blackest Night Batman Vinyl Action Figure #234
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 9 Including This Island Earth Poster Insert (May 17, 1972)
The $100,000 Pyramid DVD Game (Rare, Discontinued)
Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Movie – Pyramid of Light 17 x 25 inch Poster (2004)

Categories

AGFA | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Horror | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *