Scary Movie (1991) Special Edition Blu-ray

Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1991

Item Release Date: October 15, 2019

Rating: NR

A new 2K preservation of the unreleased horror-blast starring Academy Award nominee John Hawkes!

Never legitimately distributed until this very moment, SCARY MOVIE is a joyous horror triumph starring Academy Award© nominee John Hawkes. On Halloween night, big-time nerd Warren (Hawkes, channeling a mix of Buster Keaton and Crispin Glover) attends a spookhouse in a small Texas town. But is the haunted house as harmless as it seems, or has a psychotic mental patient found a new stomping ground? Shot in Austin, Texas, SCARY MOVIE combines Argento-esque neon, Freddy Krueger dreamscapes, and slapstick inspired by EVIL DEAD 2 to forge a valentine to Halloween, rubber monster masks, and chopped-off limbs. From the songs by Roky Erickson and Butthole Surfers to the surrealistic mood, this is a true discovery for adventurous horror-heads.

2K preservation from the original 16mm camera negative!

Commentary with director Daniel Erickson and Joseph A. Ziemba of AGFA!

MR. PUMPKIN and LITTLE HERO short films by Daniel Erickson!

Original theatrical teaser trailer!

Behind-the-scenes photo gallery!

Reversible cover art with illustration by Charles Forsman!

Runtime: 82

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 OAR

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Ev Lunning | John Hawkes | Suzanne Aldrich

Directors: Daniel Erickson

Project Name: Scary Movie

