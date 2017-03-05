Twitter
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin – Bloody Anthology

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology

$18.99

$14.99


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170305-63513-1
UPC: 4250137213354
Part No: RBL054
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Claudio Simonetti | Dario Argento | George A. Romero | Lamberto Bava  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Rustblade
Item Release Date: January 15, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

THE COMPLETE COLLECTION From The Cult Movies of DARIO ARGENTO GEORGE A. ROMERO LAMBERTO BAVA. 40 years of pure Terror!

Over the years, Claudio Simonetti and his group Goblin have managed to become a reference point in the horror soundtrack scene and in the prog rock movement. This compilation covers 40 years of this talented musician’s work. With pieces from the beginning of his career like Profondo Rosso (Deep Red), Suspiria, Zombie, and the Dance-prog 80s period with Tenebrae, Demons, Crows, up to the latest orchestra compositions like Jennifer, The Third Mother (Feat Dani Filth – Cradle of Filth), Dracula. A complete compilation that will make us remember terrifying atmospheres from cult movies of directors such as Dario Argento, George Romero, Lamberto Bava. Absolutely unmissable.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Runtime: 74
  • Number of Discs: 1

