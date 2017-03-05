Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology

$18.99
Item Release Date: January 15, 2016
THE COMPLETE COLLECTION From The Cult Movies of DARIO ARGENTO GEORGE A. ROMERO LAMBERTO BAVA. 40 years of pure Terror!
Over the years, Claudio Simonetti and his group Goblin have managed to become a reference point in the horror soundtrack scene and in the prog rock movement. This compilation covers 40 years of this talented musician’s work. With pieces from the beginning of his career like Profondo Rosso (Deep Red), Suspiria, Zombie, and the Dance-prog 80s period with Tenebrae, Demons, Crows, up to the latest orchestra compositions like Jennifer, The Third Mother (Feat Dani Filth – Cradle of Filth), Dracula. A complete compilation that will make us remember terrifying atmospheres from cult movies of directors such as Dario Argento, George Romero, Lamberto Bava. Absolutely unmissable.
- Profondo Rosso by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Roller by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Gamma by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Suspiria by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- L' Alba Dei Morti Viventi by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Zombi by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Tenebrae by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Phenomena by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Demon by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Nichola's Death by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Opera by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Crows by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Zombie Zone by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Non Ho Sonno by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Il Cartaio by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Jennifer by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Mater Lacrimarum Featuring Dani Filth (Cradle Of Filth) by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Dracula Suite by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Multiplex by: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
