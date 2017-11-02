Twitter
Seven Samurai Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by Fumio Hayasaka [Import]

Condition: New

Fumio Hayasaka’s complete score for the 1955 Akira Kurosawa film masterpiece 7 Samurai, includes 9 bonus tracks plus a 16 page booklet. In the film, a poor village under attack by bandits recruits seven unemployed samurai ronin to help them defend themselves.

Akira Kurosawa’s epic historical adventure drama Seven Samurai has consistently ranked highly in critics’ lists of the greatest films, such as the BFI’s Sight & Sound and Rotten Tomatoes polls. It has remained highly influential, widely regarded as one of the most remade, reworked, referenced films in cinema. It was most famously remade in Hollywood as the epic western The Magnificent Seven in 1960.

The story takes place in 1586 during the Sengoku Period of Japanese history, and it follows the story of a village of farmers that hire seven ronin (masterless samurai) to combat bandits who will return the harvest to steal their crops.

Seven Samurai stars Toshiro Mifune as Kikuchiyo, and has poignant music by Fumio Hayasaka, all of which is presented on this release. Hayasaka died of tuberculosis shortly after in 1955 at the age of 41.

Hayasaka’s complete music for the 1955 Kurosawa film I Live in Fear (aka Record of a Living Being), which was the last score the composer made before his death (it was completed by Masaru Sato, who would continue working with Kurosawa), has been added to this disc release as a bonus.

  • 24-Bit Remastered
  • 16-Page Collector's Booklet with vintage memorabilia
  • Limited edition production run
  • Fumio Hayasaka's complete musical score for the 1955 Akira Kurosawa film I Live in Fear (aka Record of a Living Being), which was the last score the composer made before his death. It was completed by Masaru Sato, who went on the continue collaborating with Kurosawa.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bokuzen Hidari | Kamatari Fujiwara | Keiko Tsushima | Kokuten Kôdô | Minoru Chiaki | Takashi Shimura | Toshiro Mifune | Yukiko Shimazaki
Directors: Akira Kurosawa
Project Name: Seven Samurai
Composers: Fumio Hayasaka

