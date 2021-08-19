Times Square New York City, Raw Wind in Eden Playing at Loew’s State Theatre Photo [210523-0003]

View larger $11.17

Times Square New York City, Raw Wind in Eden Playing at Loew’s State Theatre Photo

This shot of New York City’s Times Square taken in September of 1958 features a view of Broadway looking north, with a lit up Loew’s State Theatre screening Raw Wind in Eden, which held its New York City premiere on September 19th of that year. Up the street are examples of billboard ads, including those for Chevrolet, Canadian Club Imported Whiskey, and Admiral Television Appliances.

Located at 1540 Broadway, the Loew’s State Theatre opened in 1921 with vaudeville and movies. Many World Premieres were hosted at the Loew’s State Theatre including the 70mm movies spectacle Ben Hur in 1959 and The Godfather in 1972.

The Loew’s State Theatre closed in February of 1987. Then in the 1990’s the State Theatre and the adjoining office building – which had been Loew’s headquarters – were demolished and replaced by a Virgin Megastore and a smaller cinema, the Loew’s State 4, opened in the Virgin Megastore’s basement in 1996, then closed in 2006 after the nearby opening of two stadium seated megaplex cinemas – the AMC Empire 25 and the Regal 42nd Street E-Walk.

