The Eye of God (Sigma Force) Hardcover by James Rollins [S87]

- Authors: James Rollins
- Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
- Genres: Drama | Suspense
The Eye of God (Sigma Force) Hardcover by James Rollins.
In The Eye of God, a Sigma Force novel, New York Times bestselling author James Rollins delivers an apocalyptic vision of a future predicted by the distant past.
In the wilds of Mongolia, a research satellite has crashed, triggering an explosive search for its valuable cargo: a code-black physics project connected to the study of dark energy—and a shocking image of the eastern seaboard of the United States in utter ruin.
At the Vatican, a package arrives containing two strange artifacts: a skull scrawled with ancient Aramaic and a tome bound in human skin. DNA evidence reveals that both came from the same body: the long dead Mongol king Genghis Khan.
Commander Gray Pierce and Sigma Force set out to discover a truth tied to the fall of the Roman Empire, to a mystery going back to the birth of Christianity, and to a weapon hidden for centuries that holds the fate of humanity.
- People / Bands: James Rollins
- Genres: Drama | Suspense
- Product Types: Books > Hardcover Books